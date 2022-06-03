‘Movies in the Park’ start Friday in Medford, Central Point

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – “Movies in the Park” events are returning to the Rogue Valley this summer.

This Friday night, the cities of Central Point and Medford are both kicking off the season with screenings of the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film “Encanto.”

Central Point’s movie will be at Robert Pfaff Park, while Medford’s will be at Bear Creek Park. They’re both free and begin at dusk, weather permitting.

The films will be followed with more throughout the summer.

Visit Central Point Parks and Recreation or Medford Parks and Recreation for more information.