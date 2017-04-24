Home
MPD drug arrests on the rise

Medford, Ore., — Medford Police say drug usage in the Rogue Valley is at an all time high.

In the last 30 days, officers have made over 120 drug related arrests.

That’s about four or five per day.

While police acknowledge it’s been a problem for years, officers have noticed a recent spike.

Sergeant Jason Antley says almost every arrest they make, whether it be for shop lifting, or a traffic stop – officers end up finding drugs.

“To be honest with you, we’re just really overwhelmed with the amount of drug cases that we see come through, all the agencies in Southern Oregon, in Jackson County.”

Sergeant Antley says while the drug arrests fluctuate, they are doing their best to keep making arrests and enforcing the law.

