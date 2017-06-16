MPD investigating pedestrian death on Crater Lake Ave.

Medford, Ore.- Medford Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian hit while they were in the road.
The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Thursday near Crater Lake Ave. and Justice Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene.
The driver in the case was also at the scene of the accident and cooperated with police. The driver was not arrested.
The Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the incident and Medford Police will ultimately forward all information to the Jackson County District Attorney for review.
The names of those involved have not been released.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Medford Police Department.