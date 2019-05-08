MPD K9s nab three suspects within 5 days

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police K9s have helped put three people behind bars in the past five days.
The Medford Police Department said K9 Kylo tracked down a man who allegedly stabbed a woman to death at the Tiki Lodge Motel this past Friday.
On Tuesday, K9 Bono located Brandon Clark after he led officers on a foot chase on Clark Street. He was arrested on numerous outstanding warrants.
The same day, Bono tracked down Donnie Harper after he was allegedly involved in a crash while driving intoxicated.
MPD said both Bono and Kylo have been working with the department for under a year and “they are working out quite well.”