MPD looking for retired police officers for school marshal program

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford Police are looking for recently retired officers to join its school marshal program.

Medford School District is partnering with MPD to launch the MSD School Marshal Program at schools this fall.

It will provide dedicated security at elementary schools to help school resource officers who primarily focus on middle and high schools.

The marshals will be armed, but not in uniform.

Medford Police Chief Justin Ivens said the positions provide an opportunity for veteran officers to extend their careers.

“They’re going to be able to focus their time at these elementary schools,” Ivens said, “they’re going to be able to develop these relationships with staff and parents which is absolutely what you want to have happen.”

MPD said its looking for retired officers with at least 10 years of experience.

The ultimate goal is to have a school marshal for all 14 elementary schools in the district.

