MPD nabs two alleged drug dealers

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police announced they arrested two armed drug dealers last week.
The Medford Police Department said on March 28, 37-year-old Jimmy Javier Perez was stopped by the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement Team at the West Main Albertsons. He was found with a pound of methamphetamine and a handgun. More evidence related to drug sales was seized after the investigation led detectives to a residence in the 600 block of West 11th Street.
In another case, 30-year-old Corey Blakey–who was wanted on drug-related charges–was tracked down at the Ramada Inn. He was arrested and his hotel room searched. Detectives said they found three ounces of heroin, an ounce of meth, a few grams of cocaine and a handgun.
Both suspects remained behind bars as of April 4.