MPD seeks vehicle theft suspects

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are looking suspects who are wanted in connection with a vehicle theft Sunday morning.
The Medford Police Department said at about 8:30 a.m. on the morning of June 3, a yellow 1980 Jeep CJ-5 was stolen from Rogue Automotive on North Central Avenue in Medford.
Officers shared a surveillance image of a man who they believe was involved in the theft. They also posted an image of a red Ford Mustang which may have contained someone acting as a lookout.
Police described the stolen Jeep as having a 6” lift with 35” tires.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call MPD at 541-774-2250. Refer to case number 18-11149.