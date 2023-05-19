MPD: So. Medford HS student arrested after altercation involving knife

Posted by Ethan McReynolds May 18, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – A violent incident at South Medford High School on Wednesday ended with a student’s arrest, according to police.

A student provided us video of a violent altercation that appears to be on South Medford’s campus.

The student claimed the incident ended with someone being stabbed.

Medford Police said they are investigating, and it confirmed a knife was involved.

Medford School District released a statement about the incident that can be seen below:

“[Wednesday] morning before school, a group of students got into an altercation, and a knife was involved. No one was seriously injured. Police responded immediately and a student was taken into custody. Violence of any kind is not tolerated at South Medford High School or in the Medford School District. Involved students will face appropriate consequences. The school sent a communication to families to keep them informed.”

Ethan McReynolds
