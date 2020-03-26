MPD supporting local businesses impacted by COVID-19

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Police Department is supporting local businesses impacted by coronavirus.
This week, the Medford Police Association purchased $2,000 in gift cards from local restaurants still open for take-out and delivery services.
The association is a non-profit, charitable organization within MPD that gives out scholarships and works to help the community.
“Our business still runs, we’re still dealing with individuals going through crisis, having hard times… you know calling us when things are bad and need some help,” said Lt. Trevor Arnold, Medford Police Dept.
Lt. Arnold says patrol officers will be giving the gift cards out to individuals and families in-need when they connect with them on duty.
The 92 gift cards were purchased with funds from Medford Police Dept. employees who pay monthly fees to the association.
