MPD surprises 6-year-old with birthday parade

MEDFORD, Ore. — It was a very special birthday for a little girl named Kali.
Seven Medford Police cars drove by Kali’s home on Wednesday to celebrate her 6th birthday.
MPD says Kali’s mom called the agency asking if it was something they could do and the department loved the idea.
“Her mom told us that she does want to be a police officer, so when her birthday came up she naturally thought of reaching out to us,” said Chief Scott Clauson, Medford Police Dept.
After the birthday parade, an officer even stayed behind to show Kali the inside of a police vehicle and says the smile on her face was priceless!
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.