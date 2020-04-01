MPD warns against mass gatherings for feeding homeless

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Police Department says it’s received several complaints about a public feeding for the homeless.
It took place in Hawthorne Park over the weekend.
The agency says any kind of group gathering is against the law, according to Governor Kate Brown’s current ‘shelter in place’ order.
A violation of this order could result in a class C misdemeanor criminal charge.
“It really places this vulnerable population at a high risk and it places our first responders, who, if these people were sick would have to respond to help them,” said Chief Scott Clauson, Medford Police Dept.
Last week, Chief Clauson says the agency partnered with local non-profits and the county to give lunches to the homeless 7-days a week.
That’s to ensure they’re not gathering in groups where the virus could easily spread.
