MSD reviews safety policies after deadly FL school shooting

Medford, Ore. — In the wake of a deadly school shooting in Florida, Medford School District is reviewing its safety policies. For many years, MSD and Medford Police have had the School Resource Officer program. It’s all in an effort to keep schools safe and prepared in case of a threat.
“This is what we do every single day is making sure that this doesn’t happen here,” said Officer Mike Jackson. He works for Medford Police and is also a school resource officer, working to keep your kids safe.
“Nine months out of the year are dedicated 100% to the Medford School District,” Officer Jackson said.
Officer Jackson said MPD is working to implement A.L.I.C.E. training into MSD.
“Alert. Lockdown. Inform. Counter. Evacuate,” Officer Jackson said.
He said statistically – hiding behind a locked door has a good survivability rate during a threat. But running can be beneficial as well – with the proper training.
“If you can get out of there, when there is a dangerous or deadly threat, then that’s something that we’re training and authorizing people to do,” Officer Jackson said.
It may seem like school shootings are becoming more common in the country, Officer Jackson said it’s nothing new for police.
“What’s new is the camera and the microphones and the internet access and the instant information that we get about them,” Officer Jackson said.
He adds that officers are prepared for anything. And while the recent Florida school shooting can leave parents and students anxious, MPD want to reassure you.
“Their child’s school is just about the safest place in Medford,” Officer Jackson said.
MSD said it has several security barriers in place at all schools to keep in-and-out access to a minimum.
The district also said it has a digital communication system in place, so that in the case there’s an emergency or threat to the school – any parents or guardians listed for a student will be contacted.