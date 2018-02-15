Home
MSD reviews safety policies after deadly FL school shooting

MSD reviews safety policies after deadly FL school shooting

Local News Top Stories , , , , , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — In the wake of a deadly school shooting in Florida, Medford School District is reviewing its safety policies. For many years, MSD and Medford Police have had the School Resource Officer program. It’s all in an effort to keep schools safe and prepared in case of a threat.

“This is what we do every single day is making sure that this doesn’t happen here,” said Officer Mike Jackson. He works for Medford Police and is also a school resource officer, working to keep your kids safe.

“Nine months out of the year are dedicated 100% to the Medford School District,” Officer Jackson said.

Officer Jackson said MPD is working to implement A.L.I.C.E. training into MSD.

“Alert. Lockdown. Inform. Counter. Evacuate,” Officer Jackson said.

He said statistically – hiding behind a locked door has a good survivability rate during a threat. But running can be beneficial as well – with the proper training.

“If you can get out of there, when there is a dangerous or deadly threat, then that’s something that we’re training and authorizing people to do,” Officer Jackson said.

It may seem like school shootings are becoming more common in the country, Officer Jackson said it’s nothing new for police.

“What’s new is the camera and the microphones and the internet access and the instant information that we get about them,” Officer Jackson said.

He adds that officers are prepared for anything. And while the recent Florida school shooting can leave parents and students anxious, MPD want to reassure you.

“Their child’s school is just about the safest place in Medford,” Officer Jackson said.

MSD said it has several security barriers in place at all schools to keep in-and-out access to a minimum.

The district also said it has a digital communication system in place, so that in the case there’s an emergency or threat to the school – any parents or guardians listed for a student will be contacted.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics