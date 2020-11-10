MSD says governor’s new regulations won’t affect in-person learning

MEDFORD, Ore. — Last week, Governor Kate Brown announced a ‘2-week pause’ on social activities in Jackson County.
Now, the Medford School District has announced it does not impact limited in-person instruction for its schools.
Superintendent Bret Champion says a maximum of 50 people is now allowed per event in an enclosed space.
That number, however, would affect after-school programs and athletics.
The district is still waiting for clarification on those details.
“We are in the process of looking at what does that look like for us to expand limited in-person instruction because if you actually remember we have been doing limited in-person instruction since the beginning of the school year,” said Bret Champion, superintendent Medford School District.
According to the Medford School District’s website, there are 3 active Covid-19 cases for students and 5 for staff.
Dr. Champion says the cases are all isolated and there is no spread or outbreak within the district.
