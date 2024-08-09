MSPD Sergeant raising money for K9’s emergency surgery

MT. SHASTA, Cal.- A Mt. Shasta Police Sergeant is raising money after his K9 needs emergency surgery.

Tuesday night, Sergeant Walter Moore and his K9 Artie had finished attending a community event when he noticed symptoms of Bloat, a life-threatening condition for dogs.

Moore says K9 handlers are trained to spot these signs.

He immediately took Artie to Southern Oregon Veterinary Specialty Center where it was discovered the Bloat was caused by a twisted stomach.

Artie’s surgery to untwist his stomach was a success, but the price to save his life could be up to $20k.

“The city’s being super supportive. They’re going to totally pay for everything right now and we’re just raising the money to reimburse the city for the costs that are going to incur for this kind of emergency surgery that obviously isn’t budgeted for. This isn’t something you can normally plan for,” Moore said.

Moore says he thinks they’ll hit their fundraising goal by Thursday night.

As of 9:00 pm Thursday, over $15,000 has been raised.

Anyone interested in supporting Artie can head to Moore’s GoFundMe.

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.