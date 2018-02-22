Mt. Ashland announces re-opening

ASHLAND, Ore. – Mt. Ashland Ski Area will officially re-open this Friday.
According to officials, 14 inches of snow fell in the last week, and it’s continuing to fall.
The latest snow report shows 22 inches of snow at the lower mountain and 26 at mid-mountain.
Sonnet, Comer and Windsor Lifts will be open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Mt. Ashland officials hope the active weather pattern sticks around so they can keep the mountain open through spring break.
If you do head up to the mountain, be advised the roads are likely covered in snow. A four-wheel-drive vehicle is required.