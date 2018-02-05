Mt. Ashland closed again after initial opening

Ashland, Ore.– Mt. Ashland Ski Area has closed again after opening officially for the first time this year.
The mountain saw eight days of great conditions for people to come and enjoy but as temperatures started heating up, the snow pack started melting.
That’s costing the ski area. According to General Manager Hiram Towle, Mt. Ashland has some savings in order to keep things afloat but circumstances could be better.
“Certainly are tracking behind on revenue there’s no doubt about that,” said Towle. “But we’re also keeping expenses low, we’re down to a skeleton crew. I mean here I am answering phones at the downtown office. We’re just gonna keep it lean till it’s time to call everyone back.”
Towle is keeping a positive outlook and believes there are still chances to come before April. In the mean time, the crew will be working to maintain the mountain and lodge and work on getting people out to enjoy other outdoor recreation.
One of next big events the mountain has planned is Bavarian Night, an event that fund raises for ski patrols. The event will take place on February 17th.