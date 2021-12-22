Mt. Ashland gets matching donation for new ‘magic carpet’ fundraiser

ASHLAND, Ore. – Mt. Ashland Ski Area saw thousands of people for its opening weekend. Now it’s raising money to expand.

The ski area is hoping to receive $250,000 for a new ski lift. They’re already halfway there. The new lift may not technically be a lift, but a ‘magic carpet’ for beginners.

“It will replace older technology that some people are familiar with what a rope tow. Many of learned on a rope tow,” said Hiram Towle, General Manager of Mt. Ashland Ski Area.

The Sid and Karen DeBoer Foundation is matching donations up to $125,000.

