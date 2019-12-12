Mt. Ashland offers discount to Mt. Shasta season pass holders

ASHLAND, Ore. – With Mt. Ashland open for the season, and Mt. Shasta still closed, the two ski parks are partnering to help skiers who are waiting for more snow in Northern California.
The week is ending on a soggy note here on the valley floor, but that’s translating to fresh powder on Mt. Ashland.
The non-profit ski area is expecting over a foot of new snow as we head into the weekend.
While Mt. Ashland is enjoying an early season opening, the ski season in northern California has actually been delayed.
But if Mt. Shasta season pass holders are eager to hit the slopes, Mt. Ashland is offering them $25 dollar lift tickets if they make the trek north.