Mt. Ashland on track for weekend opening

MOUNT ASHLAND, Ore. — No one is happier about the recent snow than Mt. Ashland Ski Area, they’re hoping to open this weekend.
Right now Mt. Ashland is measuring 24 inches on the snow stake. But despite the weekend help from mother nature, Mt. Ashland officials aren’t tipping their hands on a weekend opening.
They’ve opened on similar snow pack levels before, but the big question if skiers and snowboarders get to shred the slopes this weekend should be answered Tuesday.
“It’s looking really good,” said Mt. Ashland Ski Area General Manager, Hiram Towle, “It’s been crazy, I mean is everybody’s absolutely stoked. We’ve got hundreds of phone calls coming into the office, people are coming in to get their season pass pictures taken.”
Towle says the suspense of opening has been building, hitting it’s peak after this past weekend’s “snow stop.”
“It was the best attendance we had a lodge full of people, we had a parking lot full of people, and slopes full of people,” Towle said.
The current snow pack has been similar to numbers enough to open in the past, but Towle says there’s no magic number and it depends on the consistency of the snow.
“We all love coming up to the mountain, ever since we were kids we’ve been coming up here together,” said avid mountain visitor Avi Vogel.
Vogel and her friends just couldn’t wait for the slopes to officially open, their self-named group, “the unicorn shredders sledding group,” hit up the bunny hill Monday to take advantage of the fresh powder, hoping this is just the beginning of a full season on the slopes.
“I think it’s the year,” Vogel said. “We had kind of a not-so-good year last year, but this is the year. We’re gonna have a great season, great long season. I feel it.”
Towle says winter sport lovers will have to wait for the official opening announcement on Tuesday.
“Everybody needs to cross their fingers and hang tight!”
The ski area suggests signing up for their text alerts and keep up with them on social media for the latest information on the snow season.