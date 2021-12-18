Mt. Ashland opens for the season on Saturday

ASHLAND, Ore. — After days of great snow up at Mt. Ashland, the mountain is officially on Saturday. If you go Saturday wearing any kind of onesie you can get a lift ticket for just $25 dollars! General manager Hiram Towle said the Mt. Ashland team has been working on its infrastructure all summer.

Towle says it’s been a mad dash to get everything ready for opening but they’re ready to see skiers and snowboarders on the mountain. “Not three days ago, the hill was brown, three or four days ago. So [we had] just a couple of days where, we were out there scrambling to get up miles and miles of boundary ropes,” said Hiram Towle.

This winter, it’s bringing back the Romeo and Juliet shuttles for weekends and holidays. It starts at the Ashland Hills Hotel and Suites off exit 14. They’ll run hourly beginning at 7 a.m. with the last shuttle leaving the mountain at 4 p.m.

Towle says its frequent, free and first-come first-serve.