Mt. Ashland prepares for snow

ASHLAND, Ore. — Mt. Ashland is getting ready for it’s first winter storm of the season, and hoping it’s only just the beginning.

The ski area is a long way away from opening, but does already have 4 inches of snow on the ground.

The non-profit hopes it’ll get 10 more in the coming days.

With wet and heavy snow, it can open with as little as 2 feet of snow.

For now, the ski area says it’s hoping to open in early to mid December and hopes COVID-19 doesn’t impact those plans.

The general manager of the ski area, Hiram Towle says, ” We don’t expect to be any different up here, we think we’re gonna be very popular this year and are going to have a lot of people wanting to come up and get what we have.”

Towle says guests should be prepared for a vastly different ski season, so the mountain can keep up with COVID-19 regulations.

Some examples include, restrooms in the lodge being closed to the public, rentals, ski lessons and lift tickets will be sold online only.

