Mt. Ashland receives sustainability certification

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon’s premiere skiing location just received a first-of-its-kind sustainability certification.
This May, Mt. Ashland Ski Area was officially STOKE certified. STOKE stands for Sustainable Tourism Operators Kit for Evaluation.
In 2015, officials began the process of assessing how the mountain operates, including areas of environmental sustainability and community engagement.
Operators said the STOKE team was instrumental in securing grants to build a solar project at the mountain.
“We are committed to remaining a valued community resource for future generations,” wrote Mt. Ashland officials. “We will continue to make improvements that will help ensure that Mt. Ashland is here for all future shredders!”
You can view the mountain’s STOKE page here: http://www.stokecertified.com/members/mt-ashland/