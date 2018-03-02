Mt. Ashland sees big crowds for night ski

“We’re seeing big crowds, even on weekdays we are seeing big crowds,” Hiram Towle, Mt. Ashland general manager said.
And the crowds aren’t just coming for the day.
“We generally don’t get 400 cars in the parking lot when we have night skiing,” Towle said.
The mountain started its night skiing Thursday and have already seen a rush of people come through.
“The pent up demand was just huge,” said Hiram. “People couldn’t wait to get back on their local mountain,” said Towle.
For father and son, Josh and Ethan Barns night skiing has a different vibe.
“I think being able to look and see downtown Ashland while you are on the chairs is pretty amazing and then tonight we might see the almost full moon which is pretty incredible as well,” Barns said.
The mountain plans to have night skiing every Thursday and Friday until at least the start of March.