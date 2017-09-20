Mt. Ashland sees first snow flakes

Medford, Or.- While much of the Rogue Valley is seeing rain in their forecast, 7,500 feet up above there’s snow.
“First flakes of the 2017 and 2018 season have arrive,” Hiram Towle, general manager at Mt. Ashland said.
The snow is a welcome sign for many working up at Mt. Ashland.
“I was taking snap shots of the web-cam at one o’clock in the morning,” Towle said.
The snow seems to be coming at just the right time.
“Last year it came about the 22nd of September and there is more in the forecast so it looks like this place will be turning white for the next few days in the forecast,” he said.
And while that might be true, according to the National Weather Service in Medford the snow up top isn’t a sure sign of what’s to come this winter.
“There’s a chance it doesn’t mean its going to happen,” Ryan Sandler, National Weather Service meteorologist said.
Right now the center has issued a La Niña watch.
“Think rain where you live and think snow in the mountains,” Sandler said.
But although the experts are keeping the winter forecast quiet until the time comes, skiers will be ready to hit the slopes.
“We get very excited about the snow,” Towle said. “The first flakes are basically the signal that the season is coming and it’s time to ski.”