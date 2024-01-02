Mt. Ashland Ski Area has no snow yet

MOUNT ASHLAND, Ore. – Families across Southern Oregon have wrapped up their winter breaks this past weekend, but for winter sports fans there’s no telling when Mt. Ashland Ski area will be opening.

According to General Manager Andrew Gast, the park still needs about two feet of solid snow before they’re able to open. He says the loss of revenue from this holiday break has impacted how the ski area views the rest of its season.

Mt. Ashland General Manager Andrew Gast said, “It will definitely change the dynamics of this season. In the short term, it means that the employees that we hired in November haven’t had a chance to get to work yet.”

Gast says despite the low snowfall so far this is far from the worst year the ski area has seen. He says they’ll be open for the season as soon as there’s enough snow on the ground.

