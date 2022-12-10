Mt. Ashland Ski Area, Mt. Shasta Ski Park open this weekend

SOUTHERN OREGON – Mt. Ashland and Mt. Shasta are both getting ready to start their ski seasons Saturday.

The Mt. Ashland Ski Area will have some new features this season, including a “magic carpet” conveyor belt for its learning area to help new skiers and boarders get up the slopes.

Mt. Shasta Ski Park’s opening will include the grand opening of the new Gray Butte Lift. It’s expecting some epic powder runs with all the snow the region is getting.

For more, visit http://www.mtashland.com or http://www.skipark.com.