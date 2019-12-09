Mt. Ashland Ski Area opens for the season

MT. ASHLAND, Ore.– The winter sports season has finally arrived.
With enough snow over the past couple of weeks, about 27 inches at the base, Mt. Ashland Ski Area officially opened its doors on Sunday.
To celebrate day one, skiers and snowboarders were invited to hit the slopes in their favorite onesie. Weather conditions were clear with blue sky and sun welcoming snow-enthusiasts onto the mountain.
For many, it was the perfect day to welcome a new season of fun.
“We get really excited to get all of our guests back. I’ve seen a lot of folks today that I haven’t seen in seven months,” said Michael Springer, director of marketing for the ski area. “But they’re really excited. A lot of hi-fives, a lot of smiles and a lot of onesies today because it is day one.”
The ski area opened up about a week earlier than normal giving people an extra couple days to enjoy. It’ll be open again Monday but will close for two days then open back up on Thursday.
