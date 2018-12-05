Mt. Ashland to open early

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. – The Mt. Ashland Ski Area will open one day earlier than expected.
Originally scheduled for a December 8 opening, the lifts will start running from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, December 7.
On Wednesday, the snow base ranged from 21 to 24 inches between the mid and lower-mountain.
Mt. Ashland Ski Area General Manager Hiram Towle said the suspense of opening has been building, hitting its peak after this past weekend’s “Snow Stomp.”
“It was the best attendance we had a lodge full of people, we had a parking lot full of people, and slopes full of people,” Towle said.
The ski area suggests signing up for their text alerts and keep up with them on social media for the latest information on the snow season.