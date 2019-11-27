Mt. Bachelor opening this week

BEND, Ore. – A popular ski resort in Central Oregon will open soon with fresh snow.
Mt. Bachelor announced they’ll start lift operations on Friday, November 29 starting at 9:00 a.m.
A “Hopening Day” event will take place on opening day from noon to 4:00 p.m. to kick off the 2019-2020 ski season at the mountain.
“With recent storms, Mt. Bachelor has accumulated 20 inches since 6 a.m. on Tuesday, allowing Mt. Bachelor’s operations team to prepare the West Village base area and Little Pine chairlift for Friday opening,” representatives said.
Lift tickets can be purchased for $39 online at or in person for $49 at Gateway Building ticketing center. Tickets for children age 5 and under are free.
For more information about the opening or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.mtbachelor.com