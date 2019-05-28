Mt. Everest deal toll rises

EVEREST, Nepal (NBC) – Concerns for overcrowding near the summit of Mt. Everest are growing as the death toll rises to the highest in four years.
Now, it’s a second American climber dead in just 10 days. Chris Kulish from Colorado reportedly celebrated his 62nd birthday on Mount Everest.
He died after his decent from the mountain top.
Pictures from Everest show lines to reach the summit taken on a treacherous ridge a traffic jam of climbers at more than 20,000 feet.
A Canadian filmmaker claims a climber was left hanging from safety lines as others forced to step over his dead body.
The route to the summit presents challenges at every turn. Those lines of climbers are in Everest’s so-called “death zone,” named for its dangerously low oxygen levels proving fatal for some.
The Nepalese government stands accused of overselling permits, blaming the overcrowding on too few good weather days.
This season, Nepal issued a record 381 Everest permits to foreign climbers.
This month, at least 11 climbers reported dead or missing in conditions described as “like a zoo.”
Expert climbers say one of the issues are people up on the mountain who really just don’t have enough experience, perhaps taking minutes to carry out a maneuver that for an expert climber would take seconds.
You can imagine in a line like that, that delays everyone, risks exposure, risks people running out of oxygen.
There are stories from the mountain of every person for themselves as they try and get up and get down without losing their lives. Of course, no one climbs Mt. Everest just for an Instagram selfie, people do take it seriously. But the question now, are people taking it seriously enough?