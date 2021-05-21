Mt. Shasta innkeeper arrested on sexual battery charges

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – A northern California bed and breakfast host was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female victim.
The Mt. Shasta Police Department said on May 16, a female told police she was sexually assaulted by the host of the MountInn Retreat and Spa on Birch Street.
Two days later, the host was arrested and booked into the Siskiyou County Jail for sexual battery and other charges. He was identified as 73-year-old David Roy Knowles, Sr.
“The investigation is currently ongoing and it is believed that this is not the first incident,” MSPD said. “If you or anyone you know has stayed at the MountInn Retreat & Spa and are a sexual assault victim, please contact the Mount Shasta Police Department at 530-926-7540.”