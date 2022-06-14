Mt. Shasta P.D. officer awarded for ‘exemplary dedication to the preservation of life’

SHASTA, Calif. – A local police officer was given an award for his actions that likely saved a man’s life.

On May 19, Mount Shasta Police Officer Barnes was on patrol when he watched the train crossing gate arms coming down on Alma Street. Then, he noticed there was a man in a wheelchair that had gotten stuck on the tracks.

The Mount Shasta Police Department said, “Without any thought for his own personal safety, Officer Barnes went to the man and was able to pull him safely off the tracks, just seconds before the train came through the crossing.”

On June 13, Officer Barnes was presented with the Mount Shasta Police Department Meritorious Service Award for his good deed.

MSPD said, “Barnes actions are credit to his dedication to the safety of the citizens of Mount Shasta and demonstrates his exemplary dedication to the preservation of life.”