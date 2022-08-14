Mt. Shasta resident takes part in 60-year anniversary of Raiders cheerleaders in Las Vegas

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – A local member of the community is being honored by the Las Vegas Raiders as they celebrate the 60th anniversary of their cheerleading squad, the Raiderettes.

Eileen Lakin, who currently works as a Client Relationship Manager for the Mt. Shasta Chamber of Commerce, was a Raiderette in the 80’s, and is being flown out to Vegas to help celebrate the 60-year anniversary.

Reflecting on her time as a cheerleader for a professional football team, Lakin said, “It was a good time, a lot of energy, not that I have that now.”

Lakin was a part of the Raiders organization from 1983 to 1986 while the team was in Los Angeles, and was with the team when they made an appearance in Super Bowl XVIII.

“The energy of being on the field during a Super Bowl is electric. It was booming, we could hardly hear each other,” Lakin said.

Lakin loves reliving all the memories she made but says the people are what made the experience special.

“Probably the relationships I made with the other women. To this day there are some amazing women that have been keeping the memory going. Just being a part of the whole organization, I’ll never forget it,” Lakin said.

Lakin can be seen cheering on the Raiders from the sidelines this Sunday, August 14th, at 1:25 on the NFL Network.

She will also be a part of the halftime performance.

“I am just so honored to be a part, to have had those years with the Raiders. It’s an excellent organization, they are good to their people, and we are just excited to all be back together again,” Lakin said.