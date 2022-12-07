Mt. Shasta Ski Park opens this weekend

SHASTA, Calif. – Mt. Shasta Ski Park is opening early this year.

The park’s 2022-2023 ski season will begin on December 10th, according to its Facebook page. Operating hours will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The ski park expects to get up to 45 inches of snow — or more — between Thursday and Sunday, which should make some excellent conditions to start the season off right.

Park managers said, “With that much snow, we are stoked to be able to open early, but we want to prepare everyone for some potential delays and ask that you have patience with our team as we get everything going for you all to enjoy!”

For tickets and passes, visit https://www.skipark.com/