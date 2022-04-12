Mt. Shasta Ski Park plans on adding new ski lift

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – Mt. Shasta Ski Park recently confirmed a long-held rumor about the mountain adding a new ski lift. Now, it’s seeking the public’s input about the proposed “Gray Butte Lift.”

The new lift would add the ability to access five new runs, with the longest one being a little over three miles long. The Gray Butte Lift will also open up access to the mountain’s backcountry area.

In order to get the required permits to construct the lift, Mt. Shasta Ski Park needs to get public input. You can email [email protected] to express your opinion, or attend the Siskiyou County Planning Commission meeting at 9:00 a.m. on April 20 at the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 311 Fourth Street, Yreka, California.

For more information, visit https://www.skipark.com/graybutte