Mt. Shasta woman makes dreams come true, sings in front of millions on ‘The Voice’

MT. SHASTA, Calif. —If you watched The Voice this week, you might have seen a familiar, local, face. 21-year-old Camryn Brooks comes from a town of just over 3,000 people. This week she stepped on stage to sing for an audience of millions, on NBC’s The Voice.
“I have dreamed of this opportunity since I was a literal child,” said Brooks.
Brooks grew up in Mt. Shasta, with her mom, dad, and her 3 older brothers. Her passion for music blossomed after a family tragedy. Her brother Corben was injured in a football accident and paralyzed.
“You can only do so much in the hospital, you can watch so many movies, you can eat so much food and when I would go visit him while he was recovering, we would spend time just singing along to whatever was on the radio, music from theme songs, we would do everything,” said Brooks.
Over the years brooks moved to LA, auditioning for a long list of singing competitions. This week she sang Adele’s Hometown Glory on The Voice, in front of stars like Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.
“I just kinda went on autopilot realizing that these huge empowering names in music had the chance to hear me little ole me from Mt. Shasta,” said Brooks.
Her brother and the rest of her family flew down to la to watch her perform.
“I think I was more nervous than she was,” said Corben Brooks.
Although Brooks was eliminated from the show this week, her passion for music remains. Her brother, still by her side, just as he was when she developed her love of singing many years ago.
“She can do whatever she sets her mind to we’ve already seen it in other areas and I think music is just the next task to check off,” said Corben Brooks.
Brooks says she’s taking the year off to focus on school while perfecting her voice. She’ll be back to audition for The Voice, next season!
