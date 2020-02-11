Home
Mudslides cut off Washington community

MONROE, Wash. (KING) – More than a hundred residents who live in a neighborhood near Monroe, Washington are cut off from the rest of the county after the private road to access their community became covered in mud.

There are 44 homes in the Skyview Estates.

Samantha Idle noticed an issue Thursday when a guard rail started to shift.

“We decided to go get some tarps to shed the water off it a little bit,” Idle said. “We were gone about 15 minutes and the whole hillside was gone.”

A geotechnical engineer told residents they might have to build a new road to where they live, and that construction could take a year. The Skyview Estates has been around for more than 30 years, but long-time residents said nothing like this has ever happened to their road.

“Our biggest concern is propane right now. A lot of the homes are heated by propane and our hot water… we don’t have natural gas lines, but no truck can get up there to provide propane,” Idle explained.

