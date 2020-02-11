Mudslides cut off Washington community

There are 44 homes in the Skyview Estates.
Samantha Idle noticed an issue Thursday when a guard rail started to shift.
“We decided to go get some tarps to shed the water off it a little bit,” Idle said. “We were gone about 15 minutes and the whole hillside was gone.”
A geotechnical engineer told residents they might have to build a new road to where they live, and that construction could take a year. The Skyview Estates has been around for more than 30 years, but long-time residents said nothing like this has ever happened to their road.
“Our biggest concern is propane right now. A lot of the homes are heated by propane and our hot water… we don’t have natural gas lines, but no truck can get up there to provide propane,” Idle explained.
