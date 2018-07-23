Multi-agency fire call center opens

Grants Pass, Ore. – Federal, state and local agencies are teaming up to form a call center to answer your questions.
The fire information center opened Monday to give residents the most accurate information on the fires burning in our region.
“We have a handy tool on our county website that allows us to measure from their perimeter of their property, to the nearest evacuation zone,” said Rikki Perrin, volunteer.
Grants Pass resident Cary Cound said he appreciates the agencies focusing on communication.
“I think it’s a great idea, particularly when you see how many fires have to be managed, there has to be communication,” said Cound.
Volunteers with the center say it will be remain open until all of the fires stop burning. If you would like to call, the lines are open from 8 am to 8 pm. The number is: 541-474-5305.
