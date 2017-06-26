Home
Multi-agency fire training takes place in Grants Pass

Multi-agency fire training takes place in Grants Pass

Local News Top Stories , , , , , , , ,

Courtesy: IVFD

Grants Pass, Ore. —  Crews from multiple fire agencies are training near the Rogue Community College campus in Grants Pass this week.

It’s part of an annual training exercise to best prepare agencies for responding to large-scale emergencies like a natural disaster, or a wildland fire.

“All the different things that help us do this job the best we can,” division chief, Austin Prince of Rural Metro Fire says, “it puts us through each motion in a controlled environment so that we can not be guessing when the real incident occurs.”

Everything is simulated so while the response is real, there’s no smoke or fire. The agencies also coordinate with local homeowners to practice evacuating. The drill will continue through Wednesday, June 28th.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics