Multi-vehicle pileup halts traffic on I-5

HUGO, Ore. – A multi-vehicle pileup blocked Interstate 5 Monday morning.
According to Rural-Metro Fire, the crashes happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Mount Sexton during foggy and icy conditions.
An hour later, the southbound lanes remained blocked after crews transported two patients to the hospital, including one that needed to be extricated from their vehicle.
In all, six vehicles were involved in the pileup, including a jack-knifed semi-truck and trailer.
The roadway was cleared by 11:00 a.m. The exact cause of the pileup remains under investigation.
“Similar weather conditions are expected all week,” Rural Metro Fire said, “and motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution on all roads, especially tonight for those who may be out after midnight.”