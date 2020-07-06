Home
Multiple agencies across Josephine County prepare for wildfires

GRANTS PASS, Ore— Multiple firefighting agencies in Josephine County came together early Monday morning to prepare for wildfire season.

The Grants Pass Wildland Fire Readiness Drill included Grants Pass Fire Rescue, Rural Metro Fire Department, Rogue River Fire District, Illinois Valley Fire District, Applegate Fire District, Williams Fire District, and the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Crews had to react to a simulated fast-moving fire in order to work on interagency communication, coordination, and responses to wildfires.

Live fire was not used.

Tim Stacy with Grants Pass Fire Rescue says agencies working together is an important part of stopping fires.

“Interagency work is paramount. There is no one agency that can cover every incident,” Stacy said. “We get larger incidents and so we help each other from county to county.

After each simulation, crews get together to discuss what went well and what didn’t.

The drills are continuing on the 8th and the 10th from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the Forest Hills neighborhood.

 

