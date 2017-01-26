Multiple arrests for online luring of children in Douglas County

Douglas County, Ore. – Police arrested multiple people for luring children online in Douglas County.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, detectives have been investigating several adults for luring minors for the purpose of sexual contact. The issue is a growing concern in Douglas County.
Deputies said since November of 2016, the following residents have been arrested for luring children using the internet:
- 41-year-old Gerald “David” Sanders of idleyld Park
- 61-year-old David Campell of Roseburg
- 39-year-old Richard Tuell of Winston
- 22-year-old Jesse Kelley of Roseburg
- 23-year-old Michael Geisler of Myrtle Creek
DSCO said the arrestees were acting independently of one another.
Deputies encourage parents to talk to their children about online dangers and take the appropriate actions to protect kids, including educating yourself about social media apps, using parental controls, set ground rules, friend and follow your children on social media and be a good role model by curbing your own digital habits.
For more information, visit www.netsmartz.org/InternetSafety