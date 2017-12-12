After multiple business burglaries in Medford and Ashland this month, APD says it’s close to making arrests

Ashland, Ore.- Ashland and Medford Police are looking for a man and a woman caught on tape by surveillance cameras in an Ashland store. Both agencies say the pair has burglarized at least two businesses. Since the story was first released Monday, police say they have made progress in their investigations.
“Our detectives are currently working with Medford detectives to try and share information and try to put a close to this investigation,” Ashland Police Deputy Chief Warren Hensman explains, “So hopefully in the next day or two we’ll have two people in custody.”
Ashland Police say that they aren’t sure if the business burglaries in Medford are related to those in Ashland.