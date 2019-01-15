Multiple dogs sickened in suspected poisoning

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Dog owners were shocked to learn that multiple dogs had been poisoned in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Police said the report came in January 11 that three dogs had been poisoned near Applegate and Graham Street.
According to Chief David Towe, the dogs were showing symptoms like seizures.
“The vet strongly suspects and we actually have recovered items that would suggest the dogs have been poisoned,” Towe said.
Alison Stevens lives in the area and said she is concerned.
“It is just one more thing to watch out for, we have to watch out for cars here because they go so fast. Now I have to watch out for food that has been put on the ground,” Stevens said.
NBC5 are told all of the sickened dogs are recovering.
If your dog or cat has experienced seizures or any other sign of possible poisoning and you live within city limits call(541)-899-7100.
NBC5 News at Sunrise co-anchor Allison Ross graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in broadcast journalism.
Before coming to NBC5 News, she was a reporter and anchor at KOMU in Columbia, MO and interned at FOX 25 News in Boston. Allison also spent six months reporting in Europe where she covered the European Commission.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Allison loves adventures. She enjoys traveling and is excited to explore the West Coast. Allison’s motto: “Try everything once!”