Multiple fatalities reported in Florida shootout

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WTVJ) – Police in Miramar, Florida report multiple fatalities after a high-speed police chase and shooting that began with an armed robbery.
There was a flurry of gunfire and high speed on the streets of Coral Gables moments after a robbery and shootout at Regent Jewelers, police said.
Shortly after that shooting, authorities began a pursuit of a UPS truck that had apparently been carjacked. The truck sped up Interstate 75 into Broward County.
After exiting I-75, the truck made its way through Pembroke Pines and Miramar with dozens of officers in pursuit.
When the truck became stuck in traffic near Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Road, police on foot with guns drawn closed in and shots were fired.
People spilled out of the truck during the shooting. Police confirm that the carjacking, chase, and fatal shootout were connected to the jewelry store robbery.
Hoards of officers flooded the scene in the aftermath of the chase and shootout.
An ambulance was on the scene but it is yet unclear how many victims were transferred and who they are.
