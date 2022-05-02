Multiple people injured or dead after string of weekend incidents in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Portland police said they were spread thin after a spate of major calls between Friday evening and Saturday morning, ranging from hit-and-run crashes to shootings, including many where suspects have yet to be apprehended.

“As a result of the extremely heavy call load and series of significant events, all three precincts were placed on high priority (life safety) calls only for various times most of the night,” police said in a Saturday press release, adding that many lower priority calls did not get an immediate response Saturday.

Stolen van crash, 5:01 p.m.

The night started when officers responded to a report of a stolen van found near Southeast 20th Avenue and Division Street. The van driver tried to flee from police, eventually crashing into another driver and two pedestrians near Southeast 26th Avenue and Ash Street. Both pedestrians were hospitalized, and one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, police said. Multiple people got out of the stolen van and ran away after the crash, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). No arrests have been made in the case. If anyone has information about this incident, including information about the identity of the suspects, or photos or video of them, please contact Portland police and reference case number 22-113627.

Shots fired at I-205 overpass, 6:54 p.m.

Less than two hours later, officers responded to a report of people “throwing objects” from the Northeast Glisan Street overpass above I-205, along with a report of shots fired. “Portland Police were monitoring a protest ‘convoy’ that was driving through Portland and counterdemonstrators confronting them,” PPB said in a statement. “Officers determined that the shot fired call was likely related.” Officers did recover evidence of at least one shot fired, but did not find anyone who had been hit. PPB said that a group of about 15 people were “yelling at and harassing officers” during the investigation. No arrests were made. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Portland police and reference case No. 22-113690.

Stolen ambulance chase, 7:48 p.m.

About an hour after the I-205 call, PPB learned that Oregon State Police troopers were chasing the driver of a stolen ambulance, heading into Portland. “Several calls came in about the driver of the ambulance driving recklessly, including driving on sidewalks and going the wrong way on some one-way streets,” PPB said. According to OSP, troopers had originally responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on I-5 near Woodburn. The driver ran away when police arrived, before returning and stealing an ambulance that had responded. The driver continued north on I-5 toward Portland, continuing to elude police. Troopers tried to pin the ambulance, but the driver allegedly rammed a patrol car, hit a building and kept going. Troopers caught up with the ambulance again on the southwest end of Portland. The driver stopped on I-5 and tried to get into someone else’s car before troopers caught and took him into custody. The suspect, 30-year-old Noor Mohammed Baheej of Winnetka, Calif., allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.21, more than two and a half times the legal limit. While OSP was the lead agency in the the chase and arrest, PPB said officers assisted by looking for any potential hit-and-run victims in the aftermath. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Portland police and reference case No. 22-113738.

82nd hit-and-run crash, 11:59 p.m.

Just before midnight, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Henderson Street. They arrived to find a man suffering from severe injuries. The driver had left the scene. The victim of the crash was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Traffic Investigations Unit took over the investigation, which is still underway. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Portland police and reference case No. 22-113910.

SE Woodstock shooting, 12:37 a.m.

Little more than a half hour later, officers responded to the area of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard and 72nd Avenue for a report that someone had been shot at a convenience store. Officers found two shooting victims and applied a tourniquet in an attempt to stem the bleeding of one victim. Both victims were taken to the hospital and PPB said that their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Portland police and reference case No. 22-113943.

Hazelwood shooting, 1:17 a.m.

Less than an hour later, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Southeast 127th Avenue and Burnside Street. One shooting victim was found at the scene and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Portland police and reference case No. 22-113966.

Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting, 2:06 a.m.

A little after 2 a.m., officers again responded to reports of a shooting, this time near where Southeast Woodward Street turns into 143rd Avenue in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Two people were found dead at the scene, and police believe that it was a murder-suicide. PPB said 31-year-old Sharline Esah was shot and killed by her husband, 30-year-old Lopez Uehara.

Hawthorne bar shooting, 2:18 a.m.

Minutes later, there was another reported shooting at a bar near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 32nd Avenue. Officers found one victim at the scene, who was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. “A short time later, another possible victim arrived at a hospital by private vehicle, although it is not clear if he was related to this shooting,” PPB said. “A third male was hurt by possible shrapnel and arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.” PPB said that all victims were adult men and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made, and the Enhanced Community Safety Team is now investigating. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Portland police and reference case No. 22-113992.

St. Johns fatal crash, 6:10 a.m.

Hours later, shortly after 6 a.m., officers responded to a reported crash on Northwest St. Helens Road just south of the St. Johns Bridge. There was just one vehicle involved, which had crashed into a power pole and brought down live wires. PPB said that one person in the vehicle died, while another was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. The Major Crash Team is now investigating the crash. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Portland police and reference case No. 22-114077.