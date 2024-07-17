Multiple power outages in Talent for weeks

TALENT, Ore. – According to Pacific Power approximately thousands of locals were without power due to the storm on Monday.

Eagle Point and Talent’s power were both impacted by the storm. Almost 3-thousand Pacific power customers were without power altogether.

It’s the latest hit for talent residents, who have already been facing repeated power outages the past couple of weeks. Pacific Power says all of Talent’s outages were due to natural causes such as a tree falling on a power line.

“We do advise all customers to be prepared for the possibility of power outages year round even during the summer months, when fire risk is elevated across the state. We do place some of our equipment on more sensitive settings. They are programed to de-energize power lines within fractions of a second when there is interference detected.” said Pacific Power spokes person Simon Gutierrez.

A quick but temporary fix is a generator, but they can cost hundreds or even more. Generators can be a reliable source of power and are controlled by the user, eliminating the chances of a surprise power outage.

