Multiple Rogue Valley fire agencies conduct fire training in Merlin

MERLIN, Ore. — Multiple fire agencies in the Rogue Valley are prepping for fire season with a variety of wildland exercises.

The groups practiced using chainsaws and other tools to construct “hand-lines,” which are used to stop fires from spreading by creating a divide in the vegetation.

The next step of the hand-line process is to make a “burn-out,” which is where a line of fire is created and controlled.

This new fire helps to burn up the vegetation on the ground that the real fire won’t be able to use as fuel anymore.

“I’d say the most physically intensive would be the chainsaw and line construction,” said Battalion Chief Brandon Rigaud from Grants Pass Fire Rescue. “It’s one of the most physical things that we do. Is actually moving vegetation away from a fire line. Especially when there’s active fire.”

The agencies also conducted “hose deployment” exercises.

The practice sessions started on May 28 and will wrap up on May 31.

