Multiple Southern Oregon basketball teams compete in State Playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon still has multiple teams representing the region in the highest level of the state playoffs.

Starting off with the South Medford girls, the Lady Panthers are having a historic season, having only lost two games all year.

In the quarterfinals of the 6A State Tournament Wednesday night, South had no problems disposing of West Salem winning by 30.

This isn’t anything new for South Medford.

Their average margin of victory this season is a whopping 34.5 points.

The Panthers on Wednesday were led by Oregon State commit Donovyn Hunter who finished with 20 points.

Head coach Tom Cole said that Hunter is a special player, but the key to winning a championship will be staying true to themselves.

“Ya know, at this point, it’s really about us trying to be the best version of what we’ve worked all year to be,” Cole explained. “And I think if we do that, I like our chances.”

The Panthers are set to take on sixth-seeded Barlow in the semifinals Friday at 3:15.

In the 5A tournament, the Crater High School girls were unable to take down top-seeded Springfield Thursday in the semifinals.

The comets started well, ending the 1st quarter with a four-point lead, but Springfield broke things open with a big 2nd quarter, and Crater couldn’t recover from there.

The comets will play Friday in the 3rd place game at 12:30 in their final game of an impressive season.

In 4A action, the Henley girls took on Marshfield in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Marshfield got out of the gates hot shooting 60% from the field in the first half before winning 57-48.

The Pirates will play at 1:30 Friday against top seed Baker.

The Weed girls just finished their run in the CIF postseason.

They finished as the NorCal Division VI Regional Runner-up.

They lost to Cornerstone Christian in the championship game 58-45.

The community of weed took to social media to congratulate the girls on their historic season.

The girls won their first section championship this season after losing in the final last year.

Over in college hoops, the SOU women’s hopes for a title ended Wednesday night.

The 7th-seeded Raiders came into the game riding a big comeback win against Wayland Baptist.

The Lady Raiders started off strong in the first quarter against the Westmount Warriors, ending the period with a five-point lead.

But they couldn’t hold off a barrage of Warrior-threes ultimately losing 63-49 in the round of 32.

The Raiders finished their season with a 24-8 record.

Lastly, the NAIA released its list of women scholar-athletes for the season.

46 students from the Cascade Collegiate Conference earned the prestigious award.

SOU led the way with six representatives and Oregon Tech right behind them with five.