Multiple structure fires in Medford on Friday and Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some structure fires popped up Saturday and Friday night in Medford.

Medford Fire Department, along with Fire District 3, responding to residential structure fire Saturday afternoon in Medford.

It was near Keene Way and East McAndrews Road. The roadway was temporarily closed as crews worked in the area. They were able to contain the fire and are now investigating the cause. There were no reported injuries from the fire.

And multiple Medford Fire Department crews responded to a residential structure fire incident Friday night. It involved three structures in total – two mobile homes and one detached garage on the 600 block of Kylee Lane.

They were able to knock down the fire and contain it and are working to determine the origin and cause. No reported injuries to occupants or firefighters but seven people have been displaced. MFD says they are working with them to connect them with resources.

